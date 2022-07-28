Tecno Spark 9T launched in India at a special price of Rs 9299

Techno Mobile India has launched its latest smartphone Techno Spark 9T in India at an introductory price of Rs 9299. For those who have a budget of under Rs 10,000, this smartphone can be a great choice. Prior to its launch in India, the smartphone was launched in Nigeria. The Tecno Spark 9T is an Amazon exclusive and the sale will start from August 6.

The details about the Tecno Spark 9T has been mentioned below.

Specification

The smartphone offers a display of 6.6-inches with FHD+ resolution. The dot notch display houses an 8MP front facing selfie camera. On the other hand the rear camera setup consists of a triple camera module. The camera setup offers 50MP primary camera, 2 MP portrait sensor along with an AI lens.

Battery and memory

Tecno Spark 9T is powered by a massive 5000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging. The MediaTek Helio G35 processor on the smartphone is paired with a 4GB RAM along with 64GB storage. Users also get a 3GB extendable virtual RAM on the device. This means that the device gets a total RAM of 7GB. The device gets HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Colours

The Tecno Spark 9T is offered in four attractive colours including Turquise Cyan, Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple, and Tahiti Gold colours.