Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G with 6,000mAh battery, 108MP camera launched in India

Tecno has launched a new Pova 6 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The device features a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery with 70W wired fast charging along with a 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G price in India, availability

The smartphone is offered in two RAM variants 8GB + 256GB variant, and 12GB + 256GB option. The later is priced at Rs. 21,999, while the former variant costs Rs 19,999. The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G can also be bought at a discount of Rs 2,000 on transactions with any bank card. This will help to drop the price of the device to Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB and 12GB variants, respectively. Moreover, Tecno is also offering a free Tecno S2 Speaker worth Rs. 4,999 alongside the purchase of the phone.

It will go on sale in the country starting 12pm IST on April 4 in two colour options – Comet Green and Meteorite Grey via Amazon and offline retail stores.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G specifications, features

The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G ships with Android 14-based HiOS 14 and boasts a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness level. Powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, the device is paired with 8GB or 12GB RAM that can be virtually extended further.

A triple rear camera unit is housed inside a rectangular camera island. The three cameras on the Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G include a 108-megapixel primary lens with up to 3x in-sensor zoom, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter, and an unknown AI-backed sensor alongside a dual LED flash unit. For selfie and video call, the device is equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor along with a dual-tone LED flash unit.

The device has got a Dynamic Port 2.0 feature , that will notifications and other alerts like charging and call details around the hole punch cutout on the display. The handset is also equipped with an updated Arc Interface, placed around the rear camera unit, which now has over 200 LEDs and offers more than 100 customisations. Users can customise this feature to light up in different patterns to sync with different notifications or calls. The phone also carries Dolby Atmos-supported dual speakers.

The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 70W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity. The phone arrives with an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance. It measures 7.8mm in thickness and weighs 195g.