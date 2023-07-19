Tecno Pova 5 Series launch imminent in India; To offer RGB lights at the rear

Smartphone manufacturer Tecno is expected to launch the Tecno Pova 5 series in India very soon. The new Pova series will be launching on Amazon, suggested teasers. The device was revealed in selected markets last month. In India Tecno Pova 5 series will consist of two models which include- Tecno Pova 5 and Tecno Pova 5 Pro.

The Pova smartphone is expected to get the same features as its counterpart in the oversea markets. The key specifications of the Pova 5 device include MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, a massive 6000mAh battery, 256GB ROM, 8GB RAM, and much more. The Pova 5 comes with a futuristic design that the company calls Turbo Mecha. The device will also be offered in a limited Free Fire Special Edition reported GSMArena

Tecno Pova 5 gets a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The resolution of the device will be 1080×2460 pixels. The device gets a massive battery of 6000mAh and charging support of 45W. The device can be charged up to 50 percent in just 21 minutes and full charged in 60 minutes. Pova 5 can also reverse charge other devices up to 10W.

At the core of the device is MediaTek Helio G99 which gets 8GB of RAM. In terms of storage, the device gets up to 256GB storage. However, the device gets 8GB extended RAM that ensures better processing of Apps.

In terms of camera specifications, the Tecno Pova 5 offers 50MP at the rear along with a depth sensor. However, on the front, the smartphone is offered with 8MP camera that is housed in a punch-hole display. The device also gets dual speakers with DTS Sound.

The Tecno Pova 5 will be launched in three attractive colours and that includes Hurricane Blue, Amber Gold, and Mecha Black.