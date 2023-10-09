Swiggy introduces news ‘One Lite membership’ offer for users at just Rs 99

Swiggy’s new offer ‘One Lite membership’, comes with benefits such as free deliveries, exclusive offers, and discounts, is launched at a price of Rs 99 for three months for consumers in the country, the company announced on Monday.

With a three-month membership, users will get 10 free deliveries on food orders above Rs 149, plus 10 free deliveries on Instamart orders above Rs 199.

In addition to free deliveries, members will receive up to 30 per cent extra discounts across 20,000+ restaurants over and above the regular offers. One Lite members will also get a 10 per cent discount on Swiggy Genie deliveries over Rs 60, the company said.

“At Swiggy, we’re always looking for new ways to bring our convenience mission to life. Nine out of 10 members of Swiggy One use two or more services, making it one of the most valuable membership programs in the country,” Anurag Panganamamula, Vice President of Revenue and Growth at Swiggy, said in a statement.

Swiggy new ‘One Lite’ offer is an affordable version of Swiggy One, the country’s only membership program offering benefits across food, grocery, and pick-up and drop services.

At the launch price of Rs 99 for three months, an average Swiggy One Lite user will at least get a 6x return on the price they pay for the membership as they place orders across food delivery, Instamart, and Genie.

According to the company, brands have been bundling the Swiggy One Lite membership with their own products to delight their customers with a valuable membership programme and introduce them to the unparalleled convenience of Swiggy.