Honor 90 up for sale in India on Amazon at a starting price of Rs 26,999

HTech recently launched the Honor 90 in India in September at a starting price of Rs 37,999 in India. The device is currently available for sale at a discounted price on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The device is available in two storage variants- 8GB + 256GB which is priced at Rs 37,999 and another comes with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage which is priced at Rs 39,999.

Honor 90 5G Amazon Great Indian Festival sale price

The Honor 90 5G smartphone will be offered at a discounted price of Rs 26,999 8GB + 256GB variant during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 512GB option can be purchased at Rs 29,999. These prices include both the sale discount and bank discounts. The handset is offered in three colour options- Diamond Silver, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black.

The 8GB + 256GB variant of the Honor 90 5G smartphone is currently listed at a price of Rs 30,999 on Amazon. You can cut down the price further with the various bank offers offered for SBI Credit and Debit card holders.

The Exchange deal will also offer an additional price cut on the device. You can exchange your older device for an exchange value of up to Rs 29,350 for a new Honor 90 smartphone.

If you can successfully get all the bank deals and maximum exchange value then you can buy the Honor 90 at a very low price.

Note that the first sale of the Honor 90 started on October 8, 2023 in the country.

Honor 90 5g specifications

The HONOR 90 5G features a slim design with quad-curved edges, reinforced glass for durability, and an iconic N Series Dual Ring Design.

The HONOR 90 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch Quad-Curved floating display with a high resolution of 2664×1200, PWM dimming technology, 100 per cent DCI P3 colour gamut and up to 1.07 billion colours. It has a 200MP main camera in the triple camera unit accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide and macro camera and a 2MP Depth camera. It has a 50MP front camera and Portrait Mode for stunning portraits.

The camera features include multi-frame fusion, noise reduction, and pixel binning. The device also offers 4K video recording from all three cameras, smooth transitions between cameras while recording in 4K, and an AI Vlog Assistant for easy video creation.

The smartphone comes in two variants, with RAM Turbo technology. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and runs the latest Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1.

It packs a 5000mAh battery and has AI power-saving technology. The phone also has smart features like Magic Text.