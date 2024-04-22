Smartphones based on Android 15 might offer NFC Wireless Charging to gadgets  

Android 15 will be announced in the second quarter of 2024 and is expected to bring a host of changes to the OS. Well, if reports are to be believed, the latest update might allow users to charge devices (gadgets) through Near Field Communication (NFC) technology of their smartphone. As no mobile platform supports this technology till date, this feature will be contrastingly new in the Android 15.

Initially mentioned in the report by Android Authority, this new feature was found in the development within Android 15 Beta 1 (rolled out in April). The new OS offers major changes when it comes to NFC support. The new feature is dubbed as Nfc charging and it does mean that it is NFC Wireless Charging. The new feature mentions “version 1.0.0” and this means that it is the first iteration of the feature in the OS. It is also believed that the Android 15 will also support WLC 2.0 which was introduced in 2021.

It is important to note that, the technology is already available for the last four years but Google did not give a thought to bring it onboard. Well, the inclusion of the technology will surely make our lives easier. We should keep it in mind that, the technology (NFC charging) will allow up to 1W charging. This will be quite useful when we are given an option for charging smaller devices at any place where a charging outlet is not available.

Speaking about NFC charging support, currently earbuds, stylus as well as trackers offer wireless charging solution. As some of them offer NFC support, use of NFC Antenna is good in terms of size and cost-effectiveness. However, it is bit early to hope that the feature is definitely in the final versions Android 15. We will know about its inclusiveness once Google announces Android 15 in the I/O event.