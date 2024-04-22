Samsung India to provide free display replacement for Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22 devices

Samsung India is offering free display replacement for users having Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 devices in the country. Well, the company is addressing the green-line issue that the users of Galaxy SS21 and Galaxy S22 devices are facing. If you are one of those who is facing the above mentioned issue, you can get the display replaced without any cost at a Samsung Service Center until April 30.

The vertical green line issue has been a headache for multiple Samsung Galaxy S21, 22 users across the country. The device users took to social media X to post the issue in their smartphones. A thin line on the device seemed to cause issues in responsiveness as well as functionality. The older S series devices with super AMOLED panels faced the green line display and for this problem, the company is offering one-time free display replacement (for India), reported SamMobile.

If you are wondering that this provision is new, well it is not new. Samsung India has already offered free display replacement for the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Note 20 series. Now the list has increased to models including Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.Users just need to book an appointment for getting replacement of their device at Samsung Service Center until April 30. The users will also get free battery as well as kit replacement. Even though users have expired their warranty they are eligible for a free display replacement on Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy S21 series (excluding FE), and Galaxy S22 Ultra (SM-S908E).

The problem of green line has been around since last year. Well, even though the exact reason for the issue is unknown, some experts have opined that it might be a software glitch. The problem might also be related to potential hardware issues.

Also Read: Value For Money Flagship Smartphones That You Can Opt For In 2024