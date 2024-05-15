Facebook and Instagram Hit by Global Outage, details here!

Frustration flared on Wednesday morning as thousands of users worldwide were unable to access their Facebook and Instagram profiles. This isn’t the first time Meta, the parent company of these platforms, has faced server issues.

Back in March, a similar problem caused login difficulties for many users. According to a popular technology website that tracks online outages, over 18,000 reports flooded in regarding problems with Instagram.

The majority (59%) struggled to access the app itself, while others (34%) encountered server connection issues, and a smaller percentage (7%) faced login problems. Another internet monitoring group, took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the widespread outages impacting Meta’s services.

Disgruntled users also flocked to X (formerly Twitter) to vent their experiences. One user wrote, “I thought it was my internet, but then I realized the server is down!” Another frustrated user commented, “Maybe this is permanent?” These frequent server issues are a growing concern for Meta. The company needs to address these problems to ensure reliable service for its vast user base.