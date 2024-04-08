Samsung likely to launch Galaxy Watch FE this year? Here’s what we know

As per a latest report, tech giant Samsung is likely to launch the all new Galaxy watch FE this year. From what is known to us, the upcoming smart watch is likely to have features pretty similar to that of the Galaxy Watch 4.

Notably, the FE (Fan Edition) version of the watch will be running on the OS operating system of the Google Wear. Further, it is also expected to be priced at a much lower rate than the previous smart watch models.

As per the information received, Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy Watch FE during the month of July. It noteworthy mentioning that the tech giant is also expected to launch the Watch 7 series during the same time.

As reported by Android Headlines, the Galaxy FE watch series will carry the model numbers SM-R866F, SM-R866U, and SM-R866N. These represent the Global, US, and Korean variants, respectively. The model numbers confirm that the FE series will be an updated version of the popular smartwatch. It is also likely that the watch could be launched as an affordable option powered by the Exynos W920 chip.

While Samsung is yet to make any official announcement, speculations about the development come as no big surprise. Earlier rumors have suggested that the company has been working on other FE devices like the S24 FE, Galaxy Z Flip FE, and the Galaxy Fold FE.