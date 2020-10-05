Seoul/New Delhi: Samsung Electronics on Monday launched its new home cinema projector amid the pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend in South Korea.

Called The Premiere, Samsung’s latest 4K ultra-short-throw laser projector comes in two models, with the high-end LSP9T priced at 7.49 million won ($6,430) and the standard LSP7T selling at 4.49 million won, reports Yonhap news agency.

The home theater projector was first unveiled on September 2 at Samsung’s virtual press conference event “Life Unstoppable.”

The flagship LSP9T delivers up to a 130-inch screen with 4K picture quality using triple laser technology and boasts a maximum brightness of 2,800 ANSI lumens, according to the company.

Samsung said the Premiere is one of its lifestyle TV products that reflects users’ lifestyle and living patterns.

The company’s lifestyle TV line-up currently includes the Serif, a home decor-focused TV, and the Terrace, an outdoor TV.

Samsung in June launched a new portfolio of 2020 lifestyle televisions, The Serif and the 2020 QLED 8K TV line, with premium features in India.

The Serif comes in three sizes – 43-inch, 49-inch and 55-inch – for Rs 83,900, Rs 1,16,900 and Rs 1,48,900, respectively.