Samsung launches Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Price in India revealed

Samsung has unveiled the much-hyped Galaxy S24 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, January 17. The Galaxy S24 series contains four devices- the base model Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The highlight of the new flagship smartphones is that they come with inbuilt smart AI features ‘Galaxy AI’.

The ‘Galaxy AI’ features include Live Translate, Note Assist, and Circle to Search. The Galaxy S24 series smartphones are equipped with Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate, boot Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and are IP68-rated dust- and water-resistant. The other specifications varies for different models.

The Galaxy S24 comes with 8GB of RAM, while the top-end Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra offer 12GB of RAM.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra runs on a tweaked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC called “Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy” in all regions. Samsung has not revealed the processor of both the Galaxy S24 and S24+.

The Ultra model features a Titanium frame while the vanilla Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ features an aluminium armour frame.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra sport a quad camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens , a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 10-megapixel sensor.

Meanwhile, the other two smartphones of the series feature a 50-megapixel wide-angle-camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

The three smartphones pack a 12-megapixel front-facing selfie sensor.

The Ultra handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for charging at 45W — the charging brick is sold separately. It features Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare support.

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are powered by 4,000mAh and 4,900mAh batteries with 25W and 45W wired charging support, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series price, availability

Samsung Galaxy S24

The cost of the basic Samsung Galaxy S24 starts at Rs. 79,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB storage variant and and Rs. 89,999 for the 8GB + 512GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy S24+

Samsung Galaxy S24+ pricing starts at Rs. 99,999 for the lowest 12GB + 256GB storage option. The 12GB + 512GB model has a price tag of Rs. 1,09,999

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Meanwhile, the top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra offered in three storage variants is priced at Rs. 1,29,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration and Rs. 1,39,999 and Rs. 1,59,999 for the 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB variants, respectively.

Availability

The colour options available for the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ smartphones are Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, and Onyx Black shades. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra can be bought in four shades – Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series will go on sale in select markets starting January 31. The pre-booking of the devices have already began.Samsung is also offering a free Wireless Charger Duo worth Rs. 4,999 to those who pre-book the Galaxy S24 series during the Samsung Live event on the official India website that starts at 12pm today.