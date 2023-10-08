Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Which one of the two is tougher?

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is the flagship device launched by Apple this year and there has been some issues from the side of users (i.e. overheating, durability). In the recent test conducted by YouTuber JerryRigEverything, the iPhone 15 Pro Max failed the durability test.

Well, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has been now tested against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the results are quite interesting. The test has been conducted by the YouTube channel PhoneBuff and both the premium devices has been put through similar tests. The four rounds of the test include backdrop, corner drop, face drop and a bonus shock resistant round (devices are dropped onto the steel).

Back Drop

The first round of the test is the back drop test and both the smartphones were dropped from a certain height. Both the S23 Ultra and 15 Pro Max received some amount of cracks on the rear glass panel. While the iPhone suffered major cracks on the bottom of the back panel some small cracks were seen on the top-mid region. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra suffers cracks on the bottom left and top right corners. Camera bumps on the both the smartphones suffer minor bruises. The Galaxy easily wins the Round 1

Corner Drop

In the second round, both the devices were dropped on their edges. While the titanium frame on the iPhone does not suffer any significant damage, the S23 Ultra develops a minor damage on its aluminum frame. However, the back panel of the iPhone shatters from the sides. This round ends up in a tie.

Face Drop

In this round, both the smartphones are dropped from a certain height with face down. Both smartphones take a certain amount of damage on the screen. Even though the smartphones remain functional the Galaxy appears to be badly damaged from the face drop.The iPhone has an edge in this round over the galaxy.

Shock Resistance Test

The rear glass of the iPhone falls in small pieces after the test. The cracks on the back panel of the smartphone seems to be affected more and the cracks become more prominent. The back panel of the Galaxy is more or less the same. The Galaxy easily wins this round.

Event though, the competition is toe to toe between both devices, it is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra which wins the drop test.