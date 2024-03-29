Samsung Galaxy M55 5G with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC launched; India launch soon

Samsung has launched a new Galaxy M55 5G in Brazil on Thursday (March 28). The new Galaxy M series phone is equipped with an AMOLED display and is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. It runs on Android 14 based on One UI 6.1 and sports a triple rear camera unit. The handset was launched alongside the Galaxy M15 5G, which features a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. The former houses a 6,000mAh battery, whereas the latter gets a 5,000mAh cell.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G price

The price of the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the Galaxy M55 5G is set at BRL 3,199, which is around Rs 53,000 in Indian currency. It is available in Dark Blue and Green shades. The Galaxy M55 5G is expected to go official in other markets soon. Meanwhile, the Galaxy M15 5G is already listed on the Samsung’s India website without pricing details.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G specifications

Talking about the specification of the dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, it features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1,080×2,408 pixels and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

The display has a hole punch cutout in the centre to house the selfie shooter. It runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB.

Samsung has packed a triple rear camera unit on the Galaxy M55 5G comprising a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel selfie camera. It also comes with Samsung’s Knox Vault feature for security.

The Galaxy M55 5G measures 163.9×76.5×7.8mm and weighs 180 grams.

All this indicates that the Galaxy M15 5G seems to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy F15 5G, which was launched in India earlier this month.