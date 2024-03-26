Holi Sale: Amazon India offers great discounts on IQOO, Xiaomi and Samsung

Are you looking for a good discount offer to buy android phones of good companies then Amazon India has one for you. The smartphones of IQOO, Xiaomi, and Samsung are currently available with massive discounts on Amazon India. The e-commerce giant is currently offering the device with discounts of up to Rs 10,000 on branded androids on Amazon India as part of the Holi sale.

Here’s the list of the smartphones and discounts offered:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

During this Holi sale, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE are available for the price of Rs 35000 which includes a discount of Rs 10,000. The tab is available in 128/256GB Storage and WiFi and 5G connectivity too.

Xiaomi Pad 6

The Xiaomi Pad 6 features a 10.9-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an Exynos 1380 SoC. It has a magnanimous 8000 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. During this the Holi sale, the tab is available for the price of Rs 26,000 which includes a discount of Rs 14,000.

IQOO Neo7 Pro

This smartphone that features a 6.78-inch OLED panel featuring 120Hz refresh rate and 10-bit colors is available with a discount of Rs 9,000. The iQOO Neo7 Pro smartphone runs the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It has a 50 MP primary sensor and a 16 MP selfie camera. The phone is now retailed at Rs 31,000.

IQOO Z6 Lite

The IQOO Z6 Lite features a 6.58-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.It accompanies a 5000mAh battery that offers 18W fast charging. During this Holi sale, the phone is available with a discount of Rs 8,500 and is retailing for Rs 11,500.