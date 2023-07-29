Samsung Galaxy M44 to be launched very soon, to get a Snapdragon 888 chipset

Samsung will be launching the Galaxy M44 in the international markets as well as in India, reported GSMArena. The smartphone has been already spotted in the Geekbench online results datatbase. The device will be mid-range smartphone and is expected to strengthen Samsung’s sales figure further.

The most surprising thing about the smartphone is that the it will be offered with a Snapdragon 888 processor. Even though the Snapdragon 888 is an an excellent processor, it is quite old. Devices used to offer the chipset in their smartphones way back in 2020-2021 and this might be a concern for many potential buyers.

The Galaxy M44 offers a model number SM-M446K and is expected to get RAM of 6GB. However, there are ample possibilities that there will be more variants. The OS offered on the smartphone is Android 13 and we expect it to be offered with the same. However, if the device releases in 2024, the OS might be different.

On the other hand, Samsung has recently launched its latest foldable devices in the form of Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5. “Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are the latest devices that prove our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers through innovative technology,” said T.M. Roh, President and Head of Mobile experience Business at Samsung Electronics.

Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 offers IPX8 3 support, Armor Aluminum frames, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus applied to both the Flex Window and back cover. The protection is further enhanced by Flex Hinge. However, unlike the rumours, the devices do not get dust protection alongside water ingress protection. T.M. Roh mentioned that the company is still working hard to make the foldable smartphones dustproof. The difficulties in making the smartphone dustproof are the presence of flexible components.