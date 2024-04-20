Apple iPad Air 12.9-inch version to come with Mini LED display

Apple’e next generation of iPad Air is expected to be offered in two screen options and it will be quite similar to that of the Pro line. The next generation of the iPad Pro will be offered with a OLED screen while the larger version of the iPad Air will be offered with a Mini LED technology. This means that the 12.9 version of the iPad Air will offer Mini LED display like the current generation iPad Pro generation.

Display Supply Chain Consultants’ Ross Young has provided the information and we can expect that the new is quite reliable. As the iPad Air gets a Mini LED tech it will lead to less power consumption and a better brightness for viewing HDR content. It will also offer deeper blacks as compared to the IPS LCD technology offered in the current generation iPad Air.

The reason behind this move by Apple might seem peculiar to some people. Apple did have some leftover Mini LED panels that was meant for the current generation of the 12.9” iPad Pro. This does mean that the sales of the iPad Pro was way lower than expected. However, as the company is offering mini-LED for the users it can be considered as a good choice. Users will be getting a Apple tablet with mini-LED display at a lower price.

On the other hand, the iPad Air 10.9” version might be getting the IPS LCD panels. This makes sense as there is no 10.9-inch iPad Pro in production. This means that the mini-LED panel is limited only to the higher variant of the iPad Air.

We can expect the new iPad Air models to be official by next month along with the iPad Pro tablets.