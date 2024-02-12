Samsung Galaxy Book4 series laptop pre-reservation begins in India; Check details

Samsung has begun the pre-reservation for the upcoming Galaxy Book4 series laptop in India. The interested customers can pre-reserve the Galaxy Book4 series. For those who are unknown the laptop series was launched in Korea in December 2023 and subsequently launched in January 2024. The laptop series includes Galaxy Book4 Pro, and Galaxy Book4 Pro 360.

The pre-reservations for the upcoming laptop series are on the official website of Samsung as well as on exclusive Samsung stores, leading retail outlets and selected online portals. The pre-reserve customers get an early access along with special offers. The benefits are worth Rs 5000 and the token amount for pre-reservation is Rs 1999.

Expected features

The Galaxy Book4 Pro as well as the Pro 360 get 120Hz touchscreens with 400 nits’ brightness and offer 120 DCI-P3 colour volume. The laptops can be had with either Intel Core Ultra 5 or Ultra 7 CPUs in South Korea along with Intel Arc graphics.

When it comes to the Galaxy Book4 Ultra, the flagship model offers an Intel Core Ultra 9 configuration. The laptop can be had with up to 64GB of RAM along with GeForce RTX 4050 and RTX 4070 GPUs. Samsung has pointed out that the new intelligent processor for the Galaxy Book4 series is using AI for enhanced productivity.

We do not have any idea of the pricing as well as configurations of the laptop series for the Indian market. As the pre-order period of the smartphone is between 16th to 25th February, 2024, we can expect more information on the device (from Samsung) very soon.