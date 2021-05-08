Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Could Be Launched In India Soon As Support Page Goes Live; Check Expected Price, Specs

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G could be launched in India soon. The support page for the device has gone live in India official website. The model number for Samsung Galaxy A52 5G on the support page is SM-A526B/DS.

Apart from the model number, the page does not reveal any other details of the phone.

The support page fro the device was first spotted by 91Mobiles.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G support website, prices (expected)

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G was launched globally in March this year along with Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones. Now that the support page for the device has gone live in the India, we can expect the smartphone to be launched in the country soon.

The device was launched in Europe with a starting price of EUR 429 (around Rs. 38,000). The phone was launched in four color options — Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White.

There is, however, no information on the 5G smartphone by Samsung regarding its pricing and launch in India.

Another report states that the Galaxy A52 5G may soon be launched in India as it was spotted on a BIS listing with the same model name.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specifications

The global varinat of Galaxy A52 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and it runs One UI 3.1, based on Android 11.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage that supports expansion up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the Galaxy A52 5G sports a quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor on the back. The other cameras include a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel depth shooter, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The phone also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and it has 25W charging support. The phone also comes with a 15W bundled charger.