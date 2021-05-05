Samsung Galaxy A52 5G could be launched in India soon; Price tipped

Samsung has already launched Samsung Galaxy A52 and Samsung Galaxy A72 in it’s A-series lineup in the Indian Market.

Now, Samsung is reportedly planning to launch the Galaxy A52 5G in India soon. This news came after a new report emerged that the Korean has started developing the phone’s firmware for Indian market.

Though the exact date of the launch in unknown, but if the development of the phone’s firmware is true then it could be launched soon.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G price in India (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G could have higher price than the Samsung Galaxy A52. As per reports of Gadgets 360, the phone could have a Rs. 5,000 more price as it has 5G connectivity and will have upgrades in processor, display specifications.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 costs Rs 26,499 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variantin India.

So, we can assume the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G model could be priced over Rs 30,000. The company has not the exact launch date for the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G yet.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is available in four colour options –Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White in the global market.So, it could also be launched in the same colour options in the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specifications (Expected)

We expect the Indina varinat of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G to have the similar specifications as its global variant. So here is the specification details of the global variant of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G.

It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on One UI 3.1, based on Android 11.

Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage options. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy A2 5G flaunts a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel depth shooter, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone also has with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purpose.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is backed by a 4,500mAh battery which can keep power up to two days on a single charge. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.