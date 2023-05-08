Samsung announces One UI 5 Watch Update for Galaxy Watches

Samsung has announced the latest One UI 5 Watch software update based on Google WearOS 4 for the eligible Galaxy Watch series. The new One UI 5 Watch software update comes with several new features including improved health sensors and safety features.

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series are eligible to receive this software update. The update is currently available in the beta version for users across the US and Korea. The stable version of the update will be rolled to the eligible watches later this year.

The latest update is said to incorporate new features from Google as well as Samsung.

Samsung made the announcement regarding the latest OS update for its eligible wearables, i.e., Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Watch 4 series via its newsroom blog post on May 4. The Samsung One UI 5 watch update based on Google WearOS 4 will incorporate new features from Google as well as Samsung.

New features

The One UI 5 watch update will bring a new Sleep Insights UI to keep track of their sleep score along with sleep phases, snoring hours, and blood oxygen levels during sleep hours.

It will also offer improved smart health monitors that will include personalised heart rate zone to provide real-time running analysis and a customised interval training program.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch Pro users will now get an extended Route Workout feature with the One UI 5 Watch update. The said feature will support activities like running and walking along with the previously available support for cycling and hiking.

The update also comes with an improved SOS feature that will allow user to automatically connect to an emergency service number. The emergency service will also get easy access to the wearers’ location as well as their medical information.

The Samsung One UI 5 Watch update is expected to be rolled out with the upcoming Galaxy Watch series later this year. Currently, Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 series users in the US and Korea can access these features by registering in the beta version program via Samsung Members app.