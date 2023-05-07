Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus can cost you less than Rs 30,000, check the offer here

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus can be considered a good premium smartphone and the price of the device has now gone down. The S22 Plus now costs less than Rs 30,000 if a user combines the offers is proper way on Amazon. A buyer can get more than Rs 30,000 discount on the premium device if he uses bank offers along with exchange benefits on the platform.

Advertisement

Details about the offer

The base price for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (8GB RAM + 128 GB) is Rs 59,999 on Amazon. However, if you are planning to exchange your old phone, you might get a benefit worth Rs 30,000. There are various bank offers too on the purchase. This makes the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus less than Rs 30,000 on the platform.

Specifications of the device

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus gets a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display along with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The GPU of the device is Qualcomm Adreno 730 while the processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Users get an internal storage of 128GB while the RAM is 8GB.

When it comes to the camera, the rear camera of the smartphone is a triple camera unit. The triple camera setup consists of 50MP primary camera along with a 12MP and 10MP camera. The front camera is a 10MP camera. The S22 Plus offers great pictures even during night and includes camera features like Nightography, Object eraser, and much more. On the other hand, the device is powered by a 4500 mAh Lithium-ion battery that can easily offer a day’s battery backup.

The connectivity features on the Galaxy S22 Plus include 5G/ 4G/ 3G, Wi-Fi v5.2, NFC, USB Type C, GPS, and much more. The sensors offered on the smartphone are Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor, and Proximity Sensor.

(NB: The exchange discount varies from one smartphone to another.)