Reliance JioBook laptop offers: From 100GB cloud storage, Quick Heal antivirus, and much more

Reliance JioBook was launched in 2023 and it offered a cheap option for those who do not want to spend on a regular laptop. The JioBook is the latest 4G enabled laptop offered by Mukesh Ambani’s Jio. The JioBook laptop was launched at Rs 16,499 and the device is available at a discounted price of Rs 14,701. There are multiple attractive offers on the JioBook and those make the deal sweeter.

According to the website of JioBook, the laptop offered by Reliance is available at Rs 14,701. The Quick Heal antivirus subscription is available free of cost for one year. Additionally, users get 100GB cloud storage on Digibox for one year and that too for free. If you are using selected credit cards, you can get a discount up to Rs 350.

The JioBook weighs 990 grams and it runs JioOS. When it comes to RAM, the device gets 4GB RAM, 64GB storage with provision for memory expansion. Users can extend the storage memory by up to 256GB. The processor on the laptop is the Mediatek MT 8788 Octa Core 2.0 GHz ARM V8-A 64-bit processor. The battery backup on the JioBook 11 is up to 8 hours. There are two colour options available for the users and that include Grey as well as Blue variants.

The design of the JioBook is quite similar to that of the original laptop launched in 2022. It offered a plastic body with a logo of Jio on the lid. The new generation of the laptop is quite lighter than the older version. Unlike the original JioBook, which was available to government officials only, the second generation of the laptop is available for the general audience.

If you are a student who needs a laptop but is falling short of money, the JioBook can come to your rescue. You can use it to do your everyday activities, like reading, video streaming, note-taking, and much more.