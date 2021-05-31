Telecom major Reliance Jio has reintroduced the Rs 98 Plan for its Pre-paid customers. The Rs98 plan is introduced with some minor changes by the company.

The Rs98 plan offers 1.5GB data per day for its customers for validity of 14 days. Earlier the plan was available for users for a validity of 28 days. According to the plan, users will get 21GB data in total and unlimited voice calls for the total period.

Users will also be able to avail free subscription to Jio Apps like Jio TV, Jio Cinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Considering Jio’s 1.5GB data plans the Rs 98 plan will be the cheapest plan offered by the company.

In order to recharge the plan, users can search for the plan on MyJio app or from Jio.com website. Alternately, the users can be visit Google Pay, PhonePe or Paytm.

Reliance Jio had discontinued the Rs 98 plan last year and made the Rs 129 plan its lowest plan.