BSNL Offers 40GB Broadband Plan For Its Users, Know The Details Here

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new broadband plan at a reasonable price of Rs 499. This plan offers users with a high speed internet data for a period of 6 months and is applicable for new customers only.

However, after the completion of 6 months of the plan, the customers will be migrated to 150GB plan. Unfortunately, the Rs 499 plan is only limited to a specific circle. The Rs 499 plan is available for users in the Andaman and Nicobar circle only.

The plan provides a speed of 10Mbps till 40GB. After the FUP, the speed drops down to 512Kbps. This development was initially reported by Kerala Telecom.

Recently, BSNL had revised broadband plans for Andaman and Nicobar circle.

The broadband plans of 150GB, 225GB, 300GB, 450GB, 750GB, 1200GB and 1500GB will provide speeds of 12Mbps, 15Mbps, 20Mbps, 30Mbps, 50Mbps, 80Mbps and 100Mbps respectively.