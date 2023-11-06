Reliance Jio launches easy-to-install smart car OBD device ‘JioMotive’

Reliance Jio has launched a new pocket-size, easy-to-install OBD (on-board diagnostics) device called ‘JioMotive’ for cars. The OBD device is claimed to turn any car into a smart vehicle with an array of smart features including real-time car tracking, driving analytics and more. The device is priced at Rs 4,999 and can be bought at Reliance Digital’s website or e-commerce platform Amazon and JioMart.

JioMotive is a simple plug-and-play device which can be used after plugging it into the car’s OBD port, which is located under the dashboard. Then you can connect to it with the Jio network using an e-SIM,

JioMotive features

Realtime vehicle tracking: Know about your car’s whereabouts 24 by 7.

With JioMotive, car owners can monitoring the car’s whereabouts by tracking their location in real time even when they are not in the car. It will help to prevent theft and check on the safety of family and friends.

Geo-fencing: Create Geofences of any shape. Instant Alerts on entry or exit.

JioMotive allows users to set up virtual boundaries on a map. You will be alerted if the car enters or exits these set zones.

Time Fencing: Create Time Fence to ensure your Car stays put whenever you want it to.

Vehicle Health – Get updates on your Car’s Health with 100s of DTC alerts.

In Car Wi-Fi- Carry home like high speed Wi-Fi wherever you go.

Anti-Tow Alert – Take quick actions if your car is getting towed.

Anti-Theft Feature – Get alerted if anyone turns your car on without you knowing.

Device Tamper Alert – If anyone removes your JioMotive, get quick alerts.

Accident Detection – Get alerts on your phone if your vehicle meets with an untoward event.

Driving Behaviour Analysis- Inculcate Safe Driving behaviour for yourself and your family.

With these you can check the car’s speed, rapid acceleration, and aggressive braking. It will help to identify potential issues with the car so that your car will have a extended period of life.