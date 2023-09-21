Redmi Note 13 Pro series to offer 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant

Redmi Note 13 Pro series will be unveiled by Redmi in China tomorrow (Sept 22). Prior to the unveil, teasers have revealed that the Note 13 series will offer some flagship features at a competitive price. One of the most amazing features of the series is that it will offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM along with up to 512GB storage.

The devices will offer IP68-rated protection which makes them premium devices. 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage means that the performance of the smartphone will be top-notch. We get a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset on the Note 13 Pro while the Note 13 Pro+ will be powered by a Dimensity 7200-Ultra SoC. It is expected that the 16GB RAM + 512 GB configuration will be for the Note 13 Pro+ as it is the more premium of the two devices. The company has not specifically pointed it out in its posts.

Display

The camera combination as well as the display of both devices is tipped to be identical. A 6.67-inch OLED panel with curved edges will be offered in both devices. The display will offer 1.5K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. An under-display fingerprint scanner will be offered in the 13Pro devices.

Camera setup

The rear camera setup is a triple camera setup with the primary camera being a 200MP camera. The other two cameras are 8 MP and 2 MP cameras. The primary camera on the Note 13 Pro+ is expected to offer an OIS while the Note 13 Pro will give it a miss. A front camera will be in the punch-hole display and will offer a 16 MP sensor.

Battery

When it comes to battery, the Note 13 Pro+ is expected to ship 5000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The regular version is expected to offer 67W onboard charging.