ZTE-owned brand Nubia has launched the Red Magic 6R on Thursday in China. This will be the company’s latest addition to its gaming smartphones. The new phone is an upgraded version of the Red Magic 6 that debuted in March along with Red Magic 6 pro.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC along with up to 12GB of RAM and maximum 256GB of onboard storage. It comes with shoulder triggers for an enhanced gaming experience.

Red Magic 6R comes with a multi-dimensional cooling system that includes graphene, VC liquid cooling, and thermal gel to provide users with a smooth gaming experience for long hours.

Red Magic 6R price, availability

Red Magic 6R is priced at CNY 2,999 (around Rs 34,100) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and CNY 3,299 (around Rs 37,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The 12GB RAM + 128GB storage vriant carries a price of CNY 3,599 (around Rs 40,900) and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs CNY 3,899 (around Rs 44,400).

The phone is available in two colour options such as Phantom Black and Streamer Silver. A limited-edition Red Magic 6R in a yellow colour option is also available.

The smartphone is currently available for pre-orders in China and is set to go on its first sale on June 1.

Nubia has not shared any details whether Red Magic 6R will come to the global markets.

Red Magic 6R specifications

The Red Magic 6R features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 144Hz of refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It runs on Android 11 with RedMagic OS 4.0 on top.

The company has provided touch-supported shoulder triggers on Red Magic 6R with 400Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It comes with 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The gaming phone sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also has an 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

The phone also includes DTS:X Ultra audio. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device packs a 4,200mAh battery that supports 55W fast charging. While the Red Magic 6 is available with a 5,050mAh battery with 66W charging support.

In terms of dimension, the gaming smartphone measures 163.04×75.34×7.8mm and weighs 186 grams.