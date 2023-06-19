Realme Narzo 60 5G Spotted on Geekbench, MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC tipped

Realme recently launched two entry-level budget smartphones- the Narzo N53 and N55 in India. Both the smartphones come with 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. However, they are powered by two different processor of an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC and a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, respectively. It seems the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is planning to launch another smartphone in the country soon. The upcoming Realme smartphone is said to be the Realme Narzo 60 5G.

The rumoured Narzo 60 5G has been spotted on Geekbench, which has hinted towards it’s imminent launch. The Realme Narzo 60 5G listing suggests some key specifications including chipset and battery size. The device is said to be the rebadged version of the Realme 11 5G.

Realme Narzo 60 5G specifications

The Realme Narzo 60 5G has been listed in the Geekbench with the model number RMX3750. Which suggests that the phone is likely to launch soon. The phone is tipped to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC. The listing has also revealed that handset have scored 714 and 1868 points in Geekbench’s single-core and multi-core tests.

As per the listing, Realme could introduce the Narzo 60 5G in multiple variants of 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of inbuilt storage. It is expected to run Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top.

If the device really turns out to be the rebadged version of the Realme 11 5G, then we can expect the handset to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) sAMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It could also offer a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front camera may use an 8-megapixel sensor.

Like other Narzo series phones, the Narzo 60 5G could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. For security, the handset may sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. It could also come equipped with a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a dedicated microSD card slot.