Smartphone manufacturer Realme has launched new 5G smartphone, Realme Narzo 30 5G in the global markets. The device is expected to launch in India very soon.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and is paired with 4GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB through a microSD card. The device will run Android 11 out of the box and will be based on Realme UI 2.0.

The Realme Narzo 30 5G packs a 6.5 inch FHD+ Display with a punch hole. The finger-print sensor of the device is side-mounted for convenience of the users.

In terms of optics, the device will feature a 48MP primary camera. It will be accompanied by a 2MP monochrome sensor and 2MP macro sensor. The Realme Narzo 30 5G has a selfie camera of 16MP on the front side of the device.

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is packed with a 5000 mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging. Other connectivity features of the device include Bluetooth 5.1, USB type C, 4G LTE etc.

The device will be available in two colour variants of Racing Blue and Racing Black and is priced at 219 Euros (approx. INR 19,400).