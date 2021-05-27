Realme has rolled out stable Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update for Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom in India. The company announced that it is rolling out in a phased manner and is expected to reach all handsets soon.

The update is available with the name RMX2081PU_11.C.06. The new update brings stable Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 to Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphones.

The update also brings improvements to personalisation settings, high efficiency, system, launcher, security and privacy, camera, photos, games modes, and more.

However, the company has not revealed any information about the size of the update and the Android security patch.

Realme announced the new update through a blog post on Wednesday. The update is currently available for select users and is being conducted in a phased manner to ensure the stability, said company.

The update will eventually be available for other users once all critical bugs are cleared.

With the update, The phones will have options such as creating wallpapers, using third-party app icons, and three dark modes – Enhanced, Medium, and Gentle.

Users will be able to drag text, images, and files from one window to another in the split screen mode. The Smart Sidebar will have a optimised editing page.

The phones will also have Tone Tunes feature using which users can also customise ringtones. Users can also set a time period for the Do Not Disturb mode. The update also optimises weather widget, vibration settings, and auto brightness.

The update for Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom allows users to remove or combine folders along with adding filters for apps in the Launcher.

Realme has also improved SOS functions and brings an Immersive mode for games.

Also Read: Realme Narzo 30 5G With 90Hz Display And 48MP Triple Rear Cameras Launched

With this update users can also share their Wi-Fi hotspot has also become easily with others using a QR code. The photos can be backed up and synchronized to the cloud from their Private Safe folders.

The update has also brought camera improvement in the form of added shortcuts for instantly sharing and editing media, added inertial zoom feature, and the addition of level and grid feature to the video camera.

The update also comes with Sound Amplifier feature that lets users amplify faint sounds and soften loud sounds in the background while using earphones.

Lastly, Realme has also warned users that after updating the smartphones, the first reboot may take a long time especially if there are many third-party apps on the phone.

The company has said that the phone may lag and experience slightly higher power consumption while optimising the OS and eliminating potential risks on the smartphones.

Realme also suggests users to not use the phone for 5 hours or use it for 3 days before the smartphone is back to its normal working conditions.