Realme has launched Realme 8 5G, the cheapest 5G smartphone in India at a price of Rs 13,999. The Company has launched Realme 8 5G 4GB+ 64GB variant in India. Earlier the smartphone was available is two variants of 4GB RAM +128 GB Storage and 8GB RAM +128 Storage.

The new variant will be available for sale from May 18 (12pm) via online on Flipkart and Realme.com.

For the first sale, interested buyers for the smartphone can avail 10 per cent cashback up to Rs 200 on MobiKwik payment or Rs 75 cashback on Freecharge payment.

The Realme 8 5G is equipped with a 48MP triple camera setup with 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone is powered with 5000 mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processer. The device gets a support for hybrid sim slot, 6.5 inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

Other connectivity features of the device include Bluetooth version 5.1, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack. The device will come with Android 11 Operating System out of the box.