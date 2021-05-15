Android 11 Update Rolls Out For Realme 7i Devices In India, Know Details Here

Realme 7i devices in India have started to receive Android 11 update. The smartphone users have taken to social media platforms to announce the news.

This new system update brings a host of services for users and is 801MB in size. Realme had earlier announced about the rollout of the Android 11 update.

Some of the features which are included in the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update are as follows:

The availability of immersive mode brings an optimised experience for playing games on the device.

Cloud Synchronization for the photos on the device gives added security for the users.

An optimised permission manager allows users to choose various sensitive permissions.

An advanced personal hotspot gives users an option to share personal hotspot through QR code

Improvement in system-level performance and bug fixes.

The Realme 7i was launched in late 2020 and it ran Android 10 out of the box. The smartphone is equipped by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor along with 90Hz Refresh rate. The device is powered by 5000 mAh battery with a support for 18W fast charging. The device is available in variants of 4GB RAM +64 GB Storage and 4GB RAM +128 GB Storage.