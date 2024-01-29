Realme launches 12 Pro series 5G with periscope telephoto camera in India

New Delhi: Global technology brand realme on Monday launched the ‘realme 12 Pro series 5G’, the newest addition to its premium number series with a periscope telephoto camera in India.

The series includes two devices — the realme 12 Pro+ 5G and the realme 12 Pro 5G. It will be available for pre-booking from January 29 for offline buyers and January 30 for online buyers.

The series comes available at a starting price of Rs 25,999. The first sale will begin from February 6.

“The realme 12 Pro Series 5G is a powerhouse designed to cater to the evolving creative needs and expectations of our users, that is not just limited to photography but also includes premium design and flawless performance,” a realme spokesperson said.

The realme 12 Pro+ 5G comes in three colours: Submarine Blue, Navigator Beige and Explorer Red, which will come in three storage variants: 8GB+128GB for Rs 29,999, 8GB+256GB for Rs 31,999, and 12GB+256GB for Rs 33,999.

The realme 12 Pro 5G comes in two colours: Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige and will come in two storage variants: 8GB+128 GB for Rs 25,999 and 8GB+256GB for 26,999.

The realme 12 Pro+ features a flagship 64MP periscope telephoto camera, with 3X optical zoom and 6X in-sensor zoom. It is equipped with a 120Hz curved vision display, 67W SuperVOOC charging with a massive 5000mAh battery.

It boasts a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and supports Dolby Atmos.

The realme 12 Pro comes equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Chipset, 32MP telephoto camera, 50MP main camera and 8MP ultra-wide camera.