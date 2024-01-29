iOS 18 potentially Apple’s biggest software update till date? Here’s what we know so far

In a recent development, reports suggest that Apple is likely to adopt new strategies with the new iOS 18 update. With this, iOS 18 is likely to become Apple’s biggest software update till date. This speculation comes after Apple’s recent decision to allow third party apps, browsers, and payment gateways on iPhones.

Notably, the company has introduced these features in the iOS 17.4 update. However, currently, these features are exclusively available to users in the European region only.

At the Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2024, Apple will be officially showcasing the iOS 18 features, many of which are first-on-iPhone-like. Speculations suggest that some of these features could be backed AI (Artificial Intelligence) capabilities.

iOS 18 is likely to come with ChatGPT like features, which might be seen in the upcoming iPhone 16 series.

Other significant AI features could include content summarization with Siri, auto generated playlists on Apple Music, AI powered notes maker, and improved photo editor.

Additionally, RCS messaging will also be included by Apple in iOS 18 so that users of Android devices can have the same texting experience as iMessage. However, the message bubble will remain green.

At the WWDC 2024, Apple will also be presenting the watchOS 11, macOS 15, and iPad OS 18. It is noteworthy mentioning that all of these are likely to include the features and functions of iOS 18.

Also Read: X Blocks Searches For Taylor Swift After Her Deep Fake Saga