Realme has planned to launch its next smartphone ‘Realme C25s’ in June. The Realme C25s’ is a budget smartphone and appeals to users who use their smartphone for regular use.

The Realme C25s features a 6.5-inch display with a screen to body aspect ratio of 88.7 per cent. The device gets a triple camera set-up on the rear. The triple camera set-up on the rear of the device includes a 48MP primary camera along with 2MP macro lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

The selfie camera is a 8MP shooter. The Realme C25s is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC octa-core processor along with 4GB of RAM. The device gets an internal storage of 64GB and 128GB.

Realme C25s houses a 6000mAh battery and runs Android 11 on a Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. The device gets a support for 18W fast charging.

Connectivity options of the device include a 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack etc.

The smartphone is expected to be priced between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 in the Indian market.

