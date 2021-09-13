Realme 8s 5G with Dimensity 810 SoC to go on sale for the first time today: Check price, offers and specs

Realme 8s 5G is set to go on sale in India for the first time today at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart, Realme.com, and across major offline stores in the country. The 5G connectivity smartphone was launched last week in the country alongside Realme 8i.

The Realme 8s 5G is packed with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a large 5,000mAh battery, a triple rear camera setup and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme 8s 5G price in India, availability

Realme 8s 5G price is set at Rs 17,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB + 128GB model carries a price tag of Rs 19,999.

HDFC Bank holders can get a discount worth Rs. 1,500 for buying Realme 8s 5G using HDFC Bank credit, debit cards or Easy EMI transactions. ICICI Bank customers can also get the discount by purchasing the phone with ICICI Bank credit cards or credit EMI transactions.

The device will be available for sale in Universe Blue and Universe Purple colour options at Flipkart and Realme.com.

It will also be available via major offline retailers across the country.

Realme 8s 5G specifications

Realme 8s 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging. The company also provides an 11V/ 3A charger in the box.

The device runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For photos and videos, Realme 8s 5G sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. The phone has a 16-megapixel camera at the front with an f/2.1 lens for selfies and video chats.

In terms of storage, Realme 8s 5G comes with 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage space which supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options of the phone include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.