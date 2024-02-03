Poco X6 Neo might launch in India soon; Expected to offer Dimensity 6080 chipset

Xiaomi sub-brand Poco is expected to launch its next smartphone- Poco X6 Neo in India very soon. Even though the smartphone company is yet to reveal the launch date a tipster has revealed that the smartphone might be launched next month. The X6 Neo will be the first device from the company to get a Neo tag. It might get a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset and will be around Rs 15,000.

According to the Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) on X, the Poco X6 Neo will come with 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC. The Poco X6 Neo is expected to offer a 5000mAh battery along with 33W charging support. It also gets IP54-rated water resistance and also includes a 3.5mm audio jack.

It was also recently tipped that the smartphone will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R Pro. The Redmi Note 13R Pro launched in China in November 2023 at CNY 1999 (Aprox. Rs 23K) for the 12GB/256GB storage variant.

If the Poco X6 Neo will be the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R Pro, it will offer similar specs as the latter.

Specs of Redmi Note 13R Pro

The device offers 6.67-inch OLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. When it comes to the camera setup, the smartphone offers 108MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera. At the front the device offers a 16MP front facing camera. The device gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication purposes.

A massive 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support is offered on the Redmi Note 13R Pro.