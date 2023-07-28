Poco Pods wireless earbuds unveiled in in India, gets a price tag of Rs 1,199

Poco has unveiled the Poco Pods wireless earbuds in India and the TWS earbuds cost Rs 1199 only. Poco claims that the earbuds offer up to 30 hours of battery backup on a single charge. The sale of the earbuds will be from July 29 on the e-commerce website Flipkart. The device will be available in color combination of black and yellow. The launch will also take place on the same date.

Features

The Poco Pods get 12mm Xtra bass drivers that offer an excellent audio experience. The earbuds also offer low latency mode of up to 60ms. The device is equipped with the standard SBC Bluetooth codec for Android users. On the other hand, Apple iPhone users can connect the earbuds through Bluetooth.

The wireless range of the Poco Pods is 10 meters. The earbuds take up to 1.5 hours to get fully charged. There is fast-charging support on the earbuds. This allows 90 minutes of music playback with just 10 minutes of charge.

However, it is unknown whether the earbuds offer a USB-C port or a micro USB port.

The Poco Pods come with a sweatproof design and are equipped with built-in microphones for handling calls. The features that the earbuds miss include active noise cancellation and transparency mode. However, the in-ear designs of the Poco Pods make a certain level of noise cancellation available on the earbuds.