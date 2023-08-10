Poco M6 Pro 5G sells out within 15 Minutes in Live Sale on Flipkart

The Poco M6 Pro 5G smartphone, which was introduced in the Indian market by Poco last week, has been sold out in just 15 minutes in Flipkart. The device comes with a 6.79-inch FHD+ screen, a 50MP main camera, and the latest 5G-enabled Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor.

The device was put on it’s first sale on Wednesday. According to Poco, it was gone out of stock within a mere 15 minutes.

“15 minutes!!!! That’s all it took for POCOM6Pro5G to fly off Flipkart shelves! The hunt for cutting-edge tech continues – keep an eye out for the next drop. Stay tuned for more updates and restocks. Thank you for the overwhelming response for #POCOM6Pro5G,” Poco said in its tweet.

From this tweet, we can conclude that the Poco M6 Pro 5G will soon be back in stock on Flipkart. You can check out the spec sheet to find out what the hype is about.

Poco M6 Pro 5G Price

Poco M6 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 9,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant. While the 6GB + 128GB variant has a price tag of Rs 11,999. It is to be noted that these rices are including the ICICI Bank discount of Rs 1,000. The smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart starting August 9, 2023.

Poco M6 Pro 5G specificaations

The Poco M6 Pro 5G boasts a large 6.79-inch punch-hole display with Full HD+ resolution bright screen reaching up to 550 nits. It has a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. It boots Android 13 right out of the box.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, which uses a 4nm process. It offers up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Plus, there’s a virtual RAM feature that can go up to 6GB, ensuring smooth performance.

The Poco M6 Pro 5G sports a dual camera unit housing a 50MP main camera along with a 2MP secondary camera. For selfies, the device gets an 8MP camera at the front.

The phone runs on a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the Poco M6 Pro 5G covers WiFi 5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, IR Blaster, Bluetooth, and 5G for faster data speeds. It also has a fingerprint scanner built into the power button.