Permanently Hide Chats On Your Whatsapp, Know The Step By Step Procedure Here

WhatsApp is one of the major online messaging platforms and almost everyone is linked through it. However, there are many times when you wish to hide certain chats on your WhatsApp chat history. There is an option available on WhatsApp through which we can easily hide unwanted chats.

WhatsApp allows you to hide chats under a feature known as Archived. However, users need to worry about deletion of their chats, as this feature doesn’t allow that. Furthermore, the Archive feature doesn’t allow your SD card to back up the conversation. Depending on you necessity WhatsApp can enable messages to be hidden temporarily or permanently.

Follow these steps to hide your chats on a temporary basis:

Select any chat which you want to hide.

Pressing on the particular chat enables WhatsApp to display an Archive box.

Tap on the Archive box to hide the desired chat.

How to unhide hidden chats on Android

Scroll down to the end of your chat list

At the end of the chat list an Archived section can be seen. The list of persons who are hidden can be viewed.

If you want to unhide the chat with certain person, then long press the Archive box.

Steps to permanently hide chats on WhatsApp

If you want to permanently hide chats on WhatsApp, then you can opt for these following steps. In order to spot the feature Go to Settings> Chats>Keep Chats archived> switch it on.

Follow the steps to Remove the Archived box from the chats: