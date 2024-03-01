Oppo Watch X smartwatch with Snapdragon W5 processor, IP68 rating launched

Oppo has launched its new smartwatch- the Oppo Watch X. The smartwatch is quite similar to that of the OnePlus Watch 2 which made its debut at the MWC. There is a lot of similarity between both the models and you can not ignore this. Well, to be frank, both the gadgets are the same but have different branding.

Oppo Watch X offers the same specification as well as design as that of the OnePlus Watch 2. The smartwatch boots dual operating systems with Google WearOS 4. This helps in managing demanding tasks. On the other hand, there is a separate real-time operating system (RTOS) that deals with everything else including activity, health tracking and much more. The Oppo Watch X smartwatch is powered by a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset along with a BES 2700BP co-processor. There is 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage on the device.

When it comes to specifications, we get a 1.43-inch AMOLED display (60Hz) that is round. There is a 500 mAh battery onboard and Oppo claims that the device should last for 100 hours on a standard use. On the other hand, the smartwatch can offer up to 12 days in a power saver mode. The smartwatch gets VOOC flash charging support and can offer a day’s power in just 10 minutes of charging. To charge the smartwatch up to 100 percent, you have to charge 60 minutes.

Connectivity features offered on the device include dual-band GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC etc. The device gets IP68-rated protection from accidental splashes and rain. It is also 5ATM waterproof and is certified 16 MIL-STD-810H for durability. The smartwatch is available in Platinum Black and Mars Brown color options. The price for the smartwatch in Malaysia is set to MYR 1,399 ($295). The sales of the smartwatch is expected to start on March 2. We expect the company to announce the dates for the launch of the device in other markets.