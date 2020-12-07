Oppo To Launch New 5g Smartphone With 50 MP Camera, Check Specs Here

Beijing: OPPO is all set to launch its next flagship smartphone series on December 10.

The series will feature Reno 5 5G and Reno Pro 5G and now a new report claims that the company may unveil the Reno5 Pro+ 5G at the event.

Reno5 Pro+ 5G will look identical to the Reno 5 5G and Reno 5 Pro 5G. It is also said to come with a quad-camera setup on the back.

The configuration is said to feature a 12MP telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom and a 50MP Sony IMX7xx series primary sensor, reports GSMArena.

The smartphone is expected to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. OPPO will reportedly offer a plain leather back version, which is said to be the first mass-produced phone with an electrochromic rear panel.

Meanwhile, Reno 5 will come with a 6.43-inch full HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone will reportedly come with a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and two 2MP sensors.

In addition, Reno 5 Pro will house a bigger 6.55-inch display and a 4,350mAh battery.

The smartphone is said to have the same camera specs as the Reno 5.

(IANS)