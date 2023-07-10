Oppo Reno 10 series launch in India, Prices start at Rs 39,999

Oppo has launched the latest Reno series in India. The Reno 10 series start at Rs 39,999 and goes up to Rs 54,999. While the Oppo Reno 10 Pro will be available at Rs 39,999, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus is priced at Rs 54,999. The sales of the smartphones will begin from July 13. The launch offers include discount benefit and no-cost EMI. The Reno10 Pro as well as the Reno10 Pro+ is already available for pre-order via online platforms as well on offline retailers. However, the price of the Reno 10 will be revealed on July 20.

Oppo Reno 10

Oppo Reno 10 gets a 6.74-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 10 powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. The smartphone runs on Android 13.

The device gets a triple-camera unit at the rear (64MP + 32MP + 8MP) and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Oppo Reno 10 offers 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging support. Ice Blue and Silvery Grey colour options will be available for the Reno 10.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro/ Pro+

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro gets a Snapdragon 778G SoC, whereas the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Reno 10 Pro gets a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED 3D curved display while the Reno 10 Pro+ gets 6.74-inch AMOLED 3D curved display.

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel camera with an Sony IMX890 OIS sensor. Other cameras in the unit include 32-megapixel telephoto sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ will gets a 64-megapixel periscope sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 snapper with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. The device also packs a 32-megapixel selfie sensor.

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro gets a 4,600mAh battery with 80W charging support and and Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is offered with 4,700mAh battery with 100W charging support.

The devices are offered in Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey colour variants.