Oppo Pad 2 tablet gets launched, offers 144Hz display, Dimensity 9000 SoC

Electronics manufacturer Oppo has launched Oppo Pad 2 tablet in China. For those who are unknown, the the Pad 2 is the successor to the Oppo Pad tablet. The tablet is expected to be offered in India at some point this year itself. The Oppo Pad 2 tablet is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and much more.

Specifications

The Oppo Pad 2 tablet gets an 11.6-inch 2.8K LCD screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Dolby Vision along with blue light reduction is offered in the display of Oppo Pad 2.The tab is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC (4nm) along with a Mali GPU. While the RAM offered on the device goes up to 12GB, the storage is up to 512GB. The device gets Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 out of the box.

In terms of dimensions the tablet is 258.03×189.39×6.54mm while the weight is 552grams. The connectivity features offered on the tablet is USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3 and much more. A huge 9510mAh battery offered on the device while the fast charging on the device is 67W SuperVOOC.

When it comes to camera, the tab offers 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperature while the front camera is 8MP with f/2.0 aperature.

Variants, Price and Colour

The Oppo Pad 2 tablet is offered in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB (Rsand 12GB + 512GB variants. The first variant is offered at 2999 yuan (approx. Rs 35.95K) while the second and third variants are priced at 3399 yuan (approx. Rs 40.75K), 3999 yuan (approx. Rs 47.94K) respectively.

The tablet is offered in two colours- Nebula Gray and Light Gold.

Accessories

Oppo offers two accessories (to be purchased separately) with the Oppo Pad 2- OPPO Pencil and a smart touch keyboard. The Pencil costs 499 yuan (approx. Rs 5.98K) while smart keyboard costs 599 yuan (approx. Rs 7.18K).