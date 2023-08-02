Oppo A78 Launched in India with 50MP triple camera, Snapdragon processor and more: Price, Specifications

Oppo has added another device to it’s affordable smartphone lineup with the launch of the new Oppo A78. The device comes with a Snapdragon 680 SoC, a 50-megapixel triple camera unit, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging.

The device is priced below Rs 20,000. Check the price, availability and other specification details of the phone here.

Oppo A78 specifications

The new dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A78 smartphone sports a 6.42-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 SoC with an Adreno 610 GPU, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It runs on an unspecified version of Android with the company’s ColorOS 13.1 skin on top. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging.

The Oppo A78 features a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 77-degree field of view and an f/1.8 aperture, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with a 89-degree field of view and an f/2.4 aperture. It is also equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an 83-degree field of view and an f/2.0 aperture.

The Oppo A78 has 128GB of inbuilt UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded via a MicroSD card slot. It supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and A-GPS connectivity. The handset is equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack and has a USB Type-C port. It measures 160×73.2×7.9mm and weighs 180g.

Oppo A78 price in India, availability

Oppo A78 is priced at Rs 17,499 in India for the single 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. It is available for purchase in Aqua Green and Mist Black colour options via the company’s online store, Flipkart, and retail channels.