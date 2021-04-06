Oppo has launched the latest budget smartphone Oppo A74 4G and Oppo A74 5G in Philippines. With this two more handset has been added to the A-series lineup. The phone is currently available in select countries like Thailand, the Philippines, and Cambodia.

The phones succeed the Oppo A73 series which was introduced in October last year.

Both the 4G and 5G variant of the Oppo A74 comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

The Oppo A74 5G features a quad rear cameras, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor to enable 5G connectivity.

While the Oppo A74 4G carries triple rear cameras and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Soc.

Great news indeed! The all-new #OPPOA74 is here, designed to #LiveLifeAtFullSpeed. Get yours now for only P11,999 in OPPO stores nationwide, Shopee, and Lazada. pic.twitter.com/t0V66o0zBw — OPPO Philippines (@OPPOPhilippines) April 5, 2021

The two smartphones’ global availability information has not been revealed yet. Meanwhile, Oppo will launch the Oppo F19 in India today.

Oppo A74 5G Price, Specification:

The Oppo A74 5G has a hole-punch display notch and features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio.

The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor with upto 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage that is expandable via a microSD card.

The phone is equipped with quad rear cameras setup in a rectangular module. The camera setup includes an 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensors and two 2-megapixel camera.

On the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls at the top left corner.

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging supports.

The phone is listed on e-commerce sites like Shopee and Lazada (Thailand-specific) but is yet to appear on the official Oppo websites.

The Oppo A74 5G is priced at THB 9,998 (Around Rs 23,700) for the single 6GB + 128GB storage model.

Oppo A74 4G Price, Specification:

The Oppo A74 4G comes equipped with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display and 60Hz refresh rate. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The phone runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out-of-the-box.

The Oppo A74 4G sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel shooters.

At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel camera that supports modes such as panorama, portrait, night, time-lapse, selfie beautification, and more.

Connectivity options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi.

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and 33W flash charging.

Oppo A74 4G is currently listed on the Cambodia-specific official site and Philippines-specific Shopee e-commerce platform. Its price is set at PHP 11,499 (around Rs 17,400).

(Source: News18)