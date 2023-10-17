Oppo A2x with Dimensity 6020 SoC and 90Hz display launched

Oppo A2x has been launched in China and the device costs CNY 1099 or $150 only for the base variant. The device can be opted for purchase if you are looking for a mid-range device.

Oppo A2x specifications

The Oppo A2x offers 6.56” LCD screen that been also seen on the A series. The screen offers HD+ resolution with 90Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 720nits.

In terms of camera, the device offers 5MP selfie camera and a 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. The device packs a 7nm chipset with 6GB or 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. The storage offered on the device is 128GB or 256GB. There is also a microSD slot on the left side of the device. The power button is on the right side while the fingerprint sensor is the power button itself.

A 5000 mAh battery is offered on the device and it runs on Android 13 with ColorOS 13.1 on top. The other connectivity options include 3.5 mm audio jack, and IP54 water and dust-resistant body.

Price

The Oppo A2x is offered in two variants 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The 6GB RAM variant costs CNY1,099 ($150/€142) while 8GB RAM variant costs CNY1,399 ($190/€180).

Will it launch in India

We are not sure whether the Oppo A2x will be launched in international markets (including India).