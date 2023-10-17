Honor Play 8T to launch on October 18, Check details about it

Honor Play 8T will be launching tomorrow in China and the device will be quite similar to that of the Honor Play 50 Plus that launch earlier in the country.

The poster of the Honor Play 8T that shows its design as well as key specifications has been revealed by the company, initially reported Playfuldroid. We get a punch hole display at the front and a wavy pattern on the back panel. The Play 8T offers dual camera rings on the rear panel. The first camera ring offers a camera along with a round LED flash.

The edges of the smartphone are flat while the SIM slot is located on the left side. The microphone is expected to be at the top of the device.

In terms of specs, the Honor Play 8T offers up to 850 nits of brightness on its screen while the RAM will be 12GB. In terms of storage we are expected to get a big 6000mAh battery while the primary rear camera will be 50MP.

For those who are unknown, the Honor Play 7T and Honor Play 40 Plus were launched last year. The smartphones offered different design but with same internal configuration. In this way, we can assume that the Play 8T will be quite similar to the Honor Play 50 Plus.

The Honor Play 50 Plus offers a 6.8-inch FHD+ 90Hz display and is powered by Dimensity 6020 processor that is paired with up to 12 GB RAM. The onboard storage is up to 256GB and the battery offered is 6000mAh. Camera specs includes 50MP primary camera and a 8MP front camera. The fast charging supported on the device is 35W while the OS offer is Magic OS 7.2 based Android 13.