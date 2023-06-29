OnePlus’s first ever foldable smartphone may feature a 7.8 inch display, 67W Charging

OnePlus is reportedly working on it’s first-ever foldable phone, which is to be called OnePus V Fold. Now, the specifications of the rumoured OnePus Foldable phone has been leaked.

Reliable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka onleaks) has shared the complete specification sheet of the V Fold. The brand has already confirmed that it will debut its foldable phones in the third quarter of this year. As per reports, the foldable phone might have an August launch.

OnePlus V Fold full specifications

As per leak report, the OnePlus V Fold will likely feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the exterior and a large 7.8-inch AMOLED screen bearing a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate on the interior. The leaked renders revealed a tall form factor and thin bezels around the screen.

Under the hood, the OnePlus might offer a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor in the V Fold . It will be paired with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. The foldable phone is tipped to have a 4,800mAh battery unit with support for 67W fast charging. It is expected to run on OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13.

The V Fold might sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto unit. For selfies, the main display will have a 32MP camera whereas the interior screen will feature a 20MP snapper.

Leaked renders have revealed a slimmer design, an alert slider, and a protruding camera module with Hasselblad branding on the OnePlus V Fold.

Note these details are all rumours as the company has not confirmed any details about it’s upcoming foldable phone yet. We will know more details in the near future.