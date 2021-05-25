OnePlus has launched the Limited Edition OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 in China. The special edition OnePlus Watch is inspired from the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. The watch comes with a special Johnny Silverhand Charging Stand.

It comes with some tweaks compared to the standard OnePlus Watch.

This special charging stand is based on the popular in-game character known as Johnny Silverhand, which is voiced by Keanu Reeves.

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition price

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition price is set at CNY 1,299 (around Rs 14,800). This version of OnePlus Watch is up for pre-orders in China and will go on sale from June 1.

However, the company has not revealed on when this smartwatch will come to international markets. The company sells the standard edition watch in India only at a price for Rs. 14,999.

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition specifications, features

Speaking of specifications, the OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition smartwatch has the same features as the standard edition but with a few tweaks.

It features a 1.39-inch HD AMOLED display with 326ppi pixel density, a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels and 2.5D curved glass protection.

There is also an IP68-certified build that makes it water resistance and dust proof.

It comes with an exclusive dial that is made from 316L stainless steel like the standard edition but comes with a silicone strap.

The smartwatch also has boot animation, charging animation, and themed interface that is designed to match the Cyberpunk 2077 theme.

The smartwatch is backed by a 402mAh battery that supports Warp Charge fast charging. The battery is claimed to last up to 14 days. The phone comes with Silverhand watch holder that also works as a fast charger.

The phone features over 110 workout modes and automatically detects workout modes such as jogging and running by using the inbuilt sensors.

It also has health-monitoring tools such as SpO2 monitoring, stress detection, breathing, rapid heart rate alerts, and sedentary reminders.